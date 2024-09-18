Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.38 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1,397.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,623 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,562,000 after buying an additional 723,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 337.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 922,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 711,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

