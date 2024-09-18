Seven Eight Capital LP Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

