Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.63 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Maplebear by 545.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.6 %

CART opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,923 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CART shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

