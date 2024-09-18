Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 31,289 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $139,599,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.1 %

MGM opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.