Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 3,718 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 146.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $114,983,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $492.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.77, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

