Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $3.10 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.45. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -375.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.