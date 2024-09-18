Shah Capital Management Sells 5,139 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shah Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,551,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,987,000 after acquiring an additional 187,386 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802,973 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $59.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

