Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion.

