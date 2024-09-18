Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Rises By 11.9%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
IVAL stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.11.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
