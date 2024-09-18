Short Interest in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Rises By 11.9%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

IVAL stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF ( NASDAQ:IVAL Free Report ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.25% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

