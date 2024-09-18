Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Increases By 12.1%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Aires Price Performance
Shares of AAIRF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31.
