Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Expands By 11.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 25,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Up 0.3 %

C3.ai stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

