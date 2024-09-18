Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declines By 14.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,129. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $171.67 million, a P/E ratio of 193.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 144.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

