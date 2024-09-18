Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 13.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 5.4 %

CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

