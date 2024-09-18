Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Decreases By 13.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Up 5.4 %
CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CanAlaska Uranium
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.