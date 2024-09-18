Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Drops By 5.7%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

