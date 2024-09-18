Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Grows By 5.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,600 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.