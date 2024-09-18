Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Grows By 12.1%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

