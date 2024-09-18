Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Drops By 16.9%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FSZ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.