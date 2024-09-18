Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Drops By 16.9%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

