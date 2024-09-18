Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declines By 17.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $8,573,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.