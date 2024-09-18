Short Interest in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Decreases By 6.8%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 80,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iCoreConnect Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ICCT stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. iCoreConnect had a negative return on equity of 614.22% and a negative net margin of 260.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

