Short Interest in Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Drops By 9.1%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:JEXYY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $1.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

