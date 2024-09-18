Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Grows By 17.2%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

NEWTZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

Featured Stories

