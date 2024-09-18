Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Drops By 9.6%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,107,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,224,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,070.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.05 million for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.10%.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

