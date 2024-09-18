Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Expands By 11.6%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.