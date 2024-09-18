Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Expands By 11.6%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
