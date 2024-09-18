SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.52. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. 28.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

