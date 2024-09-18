Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.11% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

