SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 133 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.12 and its 200 day moving average is $457.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

