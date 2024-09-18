SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $353.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.63 and its 200-day moving average is $344.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

