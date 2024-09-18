SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

