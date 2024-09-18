SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.05. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.