SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

