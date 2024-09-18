SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $242.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,219.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,555 shares of company stock worth $18,302,871. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

