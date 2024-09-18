SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE) is Shariaportfolio Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned approximately 54.61% of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

