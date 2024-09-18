SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $417.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $419.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.