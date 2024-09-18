SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.07

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

