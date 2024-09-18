Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 108.69 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. Springfield Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.75 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Springfield Properties

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total value of £117,500 ($155,217.97). 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

