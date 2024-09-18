Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

