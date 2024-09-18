State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.35

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.35 and last traded at $87.26, with a volume of 19254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.