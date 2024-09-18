Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.33

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 11896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $81,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

