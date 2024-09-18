Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, ArchPoint Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.