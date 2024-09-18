Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $301.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.73. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

