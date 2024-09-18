Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

