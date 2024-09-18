Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 883 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Unilever stock opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

