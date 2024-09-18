StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 35.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 193,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 92.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

