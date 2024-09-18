Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 555,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 699,075 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.99.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stride by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

