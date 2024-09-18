Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells $2,696,202.06 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Kathryn Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Stryker by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

