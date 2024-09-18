Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65.

About Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

