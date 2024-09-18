sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and approximately $152,823.97 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 23,834,755 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

