Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $16.60 Million in Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,599,000.

Shares of RSSL opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $89.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46.

