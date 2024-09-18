Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,013.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE SYY opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
