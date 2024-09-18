SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

